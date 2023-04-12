Pennsylvania auctioning off over 300 vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is auctioning off over 300 vehicles from state agencies at the first auction of 2023.

The auction is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 18 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. There will be an in-person preview from April 13-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The auction will feature vehicles seized by state law enforcement like a 2012 Audi A8, 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T and 2007 Ford Mustang Deluxe. There will also be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, pick-up trucks and Police Interceptor sedans.

Pre-registration is mandatory and has to be done on or before April 16 at 4 p.m. Buyers have to bring certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check or certified check made payable to "Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania."

It's the Department of General Services' first auction of the year with more scheduled for June, August, October and December. More information can be found online.