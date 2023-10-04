Pennsylvania man found guilty of sexual assault of 3 young women

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man was convicted of sexual offenses and domestic violence crimes against three young women.

According to a release Tuesday from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Zachary Baum was found guilty by a jury of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault, strangulation, stalking and simple assault.

The 25-year-old from Kittanning has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and undergo a sex offender evaluation, officials said.

According to the release, the victims said Baum used social media to find and contact them. Officials said he was "relentless, consistently messaging the girls until he convinced them to meet him." The victims, three young women between the ages of 16 and 20, were sexually assaulted and strangled, the release said.

One victim said Baum raped her in the middle of the street and another says he assaulted her in his car. Baum was accused of committing the crimes from 2020 to 2022.

"This defendant used social media to prey on potential victims and commit heinous sexual and physical assaults," state Attorney General Michelle Henry said in the release. "Thanks to the brave survivors who came forward, and the hard work of law enforcement and this thoughtful jury, this serial predator will be held accountable."

He will be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024. His bail was revoked, and he is in the Armstrong County Jail. He has been in the Armstrong County Jail since September 2022.