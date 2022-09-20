Watch CBS News
Local News

New sexual assault charges filed against Armstrong Co. man

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New sexual assault charges filed against Armstrong Co. man
New sexual assault charges filed against Armstrong Co. man 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two additional victims have come forward claiming an Armstrong County man sexually assaulted them.

Zachary Baum has been in jail since the beginning of the month, charged with assaulting multiple people, dating back to 2020.

The latest victims are both just 16 years old.

One victim says Baum assaulted her in his apartment in January 2020.

Police say Baum tracked the other on Snapchat, picked her up, and assaulted her in his car last November. 

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.