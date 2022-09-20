New sexual assault charges filed against Armstrong Co. man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two additional victims have come forward claiming an Armstrong County man sexually assaulted them.

Zachary Baum has been in jail since the beginning of the month, charged with assaulting multiple people, dating back to 2020.

The latest victims are both just 16 years old.

One victim says Baum assaulted her in his apartment in January 2020.

Police say Baum tracked the other on Snapchat, picked her up, and assaulted her in his car last November.