Pennsylvania American Water is raising rates again. Here's who is impacted.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two million people throughout the Pittsburgh area will soon see higher water bills.

Pennsylvania American Water got the go-ahead from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise water rates. The commission voted 4-1 to dramatically cut the overall increase requested by Pennsylvana American Water.

A map shows the places and areas that Pennsylvania American Water provides service to. Pennsylvania American Water

Some areas that Pennsylvania American services include McKeesport, Sewickley, Washington, Munhall, New Castle, Bethel Park, Bridgeville, and McMurray.

The revised rate changes, approved on Thursday, provide a total annual revenue increase of approximately $99.3 million per year, compared to Pennsylvania American Water's initial request of nearly $204 million. The $99.3 million is a 9.99% increase, compared to the water company's proposed 20% increase.

Pennsylvania American Water raised prices by $9 a month last year, and Harrisburg gave them the go-ahead to hike prices by about 10% for residential customers on Thursday. The approval came after the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission heard dramatic testimony from over 100 customers who asked them to not allow the increase.

Kathryn Zerfuss, of the commission, spoke of one customer's testimony where that customer said, "Because her water was so expensive, she has begun bathing only once a week and her family has stopped flushing the toilet after urinating. They bought a dishwasher to save money and in the summer they can't even fill up a baby pool because they can't afford the water."

The commission recognized that this would be yet another burden of rising costs, especially for low-income families. So, the chairman of the commission advised Pennsylvania American Water to up its assistance for those in need.

"This is the third rate case in four years," Stephen DeFrank, the chairman, said. "I strongly recommend that you consider your donation to your hardship fund."

Business in the region will also be affected. For example, Sandcastle and Kennywood say they expect their water bills to go up over $100,000 every year.

Even small and medium businesses will have the same issue. The Pittsburgh Brewers Guild sent a statement, saying: "This has great potential to have a negative impact on the viability of brewery operations both locally and state-wide."

Whether you live in the rate increase area or not, the changes could cost you, too.