PennDOT to study potential new uses for HOV lanes on Parkway North

A new study from PennDOT will look at potential new uses for the HOV lanes on the Parkway North.

State leaders feel the HOV lanes connecting the North Hills to Downtown are underused and in need of modernization, so the purpose of this study is to see if there is a better use for these lanes.

The current HOV lanes opened in 1989 in the hopes of reducing congestion. Project proposals said the lanes are underutilized and confusing to drivers. So this study would look at how to get more people to use them and potentially reduce costs to PennDOT.

"Our roadways are meant for connection and for movement, to connect neighbors to opportunity, to healthcare, education," said Dan Yablonsky with Pittsburghers for Public Transit.

Pittsburghers for Public Transit says the Parkway North corridor is key for moving people efficiently and easing traffic. They hope to see public transit be part of the discussion about the lanes' future. The idea of a study came up at a P3 meeting, which is a public-private partnership that helps to get transportation projects done.

Right now, some ideas include making the HOV lanes into two-way traffic. There are also talks about possible tolling. Nothing is set in stone. This is simply a study to see what options are out there. Any changes wouldn't happen for years.

"PennDOT can play a huge role in helping to shape the public infrastructure that the state owns to better move folks through public transit and throughout the regions," Yablonsky said over Zoom.

This study is expected to take a year. Results will be available sometime in 2027.