Pittsburgh Regional Transit's request to avoid cuts and fare increases approved by PennDOT

PennDOT approved Pittsburgh Regional Transit's request to use up to $106.7 million in state capital funds to prevent service cuts and fare increases.

In a news release on Friday, PRT said the money will be used to cover operating expenses, prevent "drastic" service cuts and fare increases for the next two years. The agency said in the news release that the money will allow it to close a projected $100 million budget deficit for 2026, avoiding a 35 percent service reduction and a 9 percent fare hike next year.

PRT said in the news release that while "some" capital projects will be delayed, no "safety-critical work" will be initiated. The agency added that it will present a resolution to its board this month to amend its budgets in line with Friday's approval.

"I want to thank PennDOT for its quick review and acceptance of our request. This approval gives us the breathing room we need to protect our riders and keep our region moving," PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said in the news release. "Even though this short-term fix isn't what we were working toward, we will continue seeking a long-term solution that transit agencies across Pennsylvania need."

In its letter to PennDOT on Thursday requesting the capital funds, Kelleman said approval of the request "is critical to maintain reliable service" that supports Allegheny County's economy. Kelleman did note in the request that shifting capital dollars to operations "is not sustainable and will reduce resources available" for future projects.