PennDOT says Wexford I-79 interchange project expected to be completed ahead of schedule

On Thursday morning, the Shapiro Administration, along with PennDOT, provided an update on this year's construction season, and it included information on a major project along I-79.

For those north of the city, the I-79-Route 910 Wexford interchange project will be operational sooner than expected.

"Incredible project, transformational project for the region," said PennDOT District 11 Executive Jason Zang. "A $46.5 million investment into this area."

Earlier this year, PennDOT announced a major milestone in the project, saying it was closer to completion than originally expected. They said at the time, the full completion date was October 2027 but it could reopen to traffic by November 2026.

It's been a major project aimed at fixing safety issues along I-79 where it meets Route 910. That area has seen extreme congestion, which has led to crashes and longer travel times.

"An increased level of safety, that's the most important thing, having traffic backing up onto an interstate," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "It's about the most unsafe conditions that can exist."

The project completely reconfigures the interchange, with two new flyover ramps that will meet at a single new traffic signal. That is supposed to help traffic flow better, and PennDOT said their anticipated time to get it open is spring 2027.

Even with a fully operational interchange, work will continue into the fall.

"In 2027, we will see the complete removal of the ramps, drainage, stormwater work, and bridge preservation work that goes over the existing Route 910," Zang explained. "Traffic signal improvements, new highway lighting, some IT, intelligent transportation systems, signage, and pavement markings."

PennDOT said they have faced challenges with receiving certain materials, but promise that work will continue through the fall until weather stops them, and hope for a fully operational interchange in the spring of 2027.