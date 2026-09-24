Penn-Trafford School Board to discuss potential consolidation: "We are bleeding money"

When the Penn-Trafford School Board meets in less than two weeks, members will begin talking about the cost of operating the district's eight schools — and whether some could eventually be consolidated.

Board member John Otto says consolidation has been discussed before, but the district's finances may make the conversation more urgent now.

"Our business manager went over the numbers, and the numbers tell us our expenses are outpacing our revenues at a rate that, even if we raise taxes to the index level from here on out, we are going over the falls," Otto said. "We are in too deep. So, something has to be done. We are bleeding money. We have to entertain this conversation."

Exactly what consolidation could look like at this point is still unclear.

But Vice President Dr. Bryan Kline says the board has two main responsibilities: providing a quality education and being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

"You know, those responsibilities are not mutually exclusive," Kline said. "If the district can operate more efficiently while maintaining or improving the quality of education for our students, then I believe there is an obligation to seriously examine this option of school closure if it is on the table."

The next meeting for the Penn Trafford School Board will be at the high school on Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Local residents are encouraged to attend and take part in the consolidation conversation.