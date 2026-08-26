Penn State football is raising season ticket prices. Here's what to know.

Penn State fans are looking forward to a new chapter in their football program's history this fall under new head coach Matt Campbell. But next season, there will be more changes at Beaver Stadium, and the cost of season tickets will reflect those changes.

The west side of the stadium is currently being renovated, and those changes are due to be completed for the 2027 season. The renovations began immediately after the final home game of the 2024 regular season and were announced a few months later. The new additions include an increased number of concourses, taking more than double the space of the previous concourses, and new premium spaces.

There will also be new suites, two new seating clubs, and a new set of private boxes.

To go with the upgrades around the stadium, the cost of season tickets will also increase in 2027, and by nearly double the cost in some areas.

This upcoming season, the most expensive season tickets will cost around $1,100, but in 2027, that cost will go up to nearly $2,300, plus a one-time, $2,500 capital gift. When combined with parking and other fees, that takes the total cost from around $4,100 to nearly $8,000.

The concept of the one-time capital gift isn't necessarily a new concept for stadiums in the state of Pennsylvania, as Steelers fans are required to pay seating licensing fees in addition to the cost of season ticket packages at Acrisure Stadium. That has been the team's pricing policy since the stadium opened as Heinz Field in August 2001.

KDKA-TV contacted the Penn State Athletic Department for comment about the pricing increase and any potential feedback from fans, but did not hear back on Wednesday.