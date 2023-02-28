Penn State Extension offering free virtual walking program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you want some practice before the Great Race in September, you can sign up for a new statewide program from Penn State Extension.

It's called Everybody Walk Across Pennsylvania.

It's a virtual walking program taking place from April 10 through June 5. The university will send you weekly emails to keep you motivated, keep you moving, and strategies for eating healthy.

The program is free, but you do have to register. More information can be found by clicking here.

You have until March 27 to sign up.