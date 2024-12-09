Here's the average ticket price for Penn State-SMU College Football Playoff game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Penn State is set to host SMU on Dec. 21 at Beaver Stadium in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions secured a first-round home game after losing to Oregon in the Big 10 Championship game, while the 11th-seeded Mustangs earned an at-large bid after losing to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game. The winner will move on to face third-seeded Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Phoenix.

Kickoff for Penn State-SMU is set for noon on Dec. 21, and tickets are on sale now. According to StubHub, the average price for a ticket as of Monday evening is $271.

What is the most expensive ticket for the College Football Playoff?

The Indiana vs. Notre Dame matchup in the first round of the College Football Playoff is the most expensive ticket on StubHub, but it's Tennessee vs. Ohio State that's selling the fastest.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said Monday that the game being hosted in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 21 has sold 34% more tickets than the game in South Bend, Indiana, on Dec. 20.

"The expanded college football playoffs are seeing early high demand, especially as we see new teams enter the competition for the first time," Budelli said.

StubHub lists tickets for sale from official event organizers, but most of its offerings are from the resale market.

Here's the ticket marketplace's average CFP first-round prices as of Monday evening:

1. Indiana at Notre Dame — $733

2. Clemson at Texas — $518

3. Tennessee at Ohio State — $413

4. SMU at Penn State — $271