Penn State assistant football coach facing DUI charges

An assistant coach with the Penn State football program has been charged with DUI, stemming from an August incident in State College.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reported Wednesday that Jordan Lucas, 33, was discovered behind the wheel of an SUV that was disabled and had its passenger-side tires flattened at the intersection of South Pugh Street and East Beaver Avenue in the early morning of hours of Sunday, Aug. 16.

Police said in court paperwork that Lucas was found with his foot on the gas pedal while the vehicle was in park and that officers observed "watery and sleepy" eyes and a strong odor of alcohol from inside the SUV.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 09: Defensive Graduate Assistant Jordan Lucas of the Penn State Nittany Lions coaches on January 9, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After failing a field sobriety test, Lucas was arrested and taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for additional testing, police said.

Lucas' blood alcohol level was found to be 0.236%, nearly three times the legal limit.

Penn State Associate AD for Strategic & Football Communications Greg Kincaid told WTAJ in a statement that the program was aware of the charges and take the matter seriously.

"Coach Lucas remains with the program," the statement said. "As this is a legal matter, we cannot comment further."

Lucas is due to face a judge for a preliminary hearing next month.