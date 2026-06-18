Pittsburgh-area swim club faces restrictions after reported shooting near facility

A local swim club is operating under restrictions put in place by the Municipality of Penn Hills after an incident near the club on Saturday night.

Mary Sullivan, the owner of the Olympic Swim and Health Club off Twin Oak Drive in Penn Hills, said there was a pool party at her facility that night.

She told KDKA-TV that the event was over and her crews were cleaning up when shots were fired at the top of the hill.

"We have five security guards and six lifeguards on duty for the parties. The party ended at 10 p.m. We were on cleanup. They were bringing up the garbage, and I was cleaning up in here, and I guess the shooting happened at 10:30 at the top of the hill," Sullivan said. "They're claiming that the shooter, no, the shootee, the person that was shot, was at the party. We don't know if the shooter was at the party or not."

A large police presence and evidence markers were seen along Twin Oak Drive Saturday night. Penn Hills police have released few details about the incident.

The township ordered a cease-and-desist on the swim club on Wednesday, revoking its occupancy permit due to "repeated failure to comply with the conditions set forth in Penn Hills Zoning Ordinance 2420 Section 3.2, Section 10, and Section 11, Ordinance 85-071, Resolution No. 95-11, and Resolution No. 87-084."

The township immediately ordered the club to cancel all planned activities and events.

"It's unfortunate because all the other parties have gone without a hitch," Sullivan said. "It's getting ridiculous, and stuff is out of our control, and we're blamed for things that we did nothing."

Sullivan went to the township on Thursday to reapply for an occupancy permit.

The township told KDKA-TV that the director of code enforcement issued a temporary occupancy permit with restrictions on the business.

The permit allows swimming, swimming lessons and dek hockey. The club is not allowed to host any parties. No alcohol, drugs or vaping are allowed on the property. The township said no DJs are allowed, and street parking is not permitted.

"All events must stop by 9 p.m., and everyone must be off the property by 10 p.m.," the township manager said.

"I don't know how I'm going to control all that, but those are the conditions," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said that on the night of the incident, there was a promotional party at the outdoor pool where there were more people in attendance than expected.

"Way over the limit. We were supposed to have 300 in his contract, and we closed the gates with 400, and there were a lot more people still coming. But once again, the party went without a hitch. It was the after, when everybody was leaving," Sullivan said.

She said a younger crowd was in attendance that night, celebrating a rapper.

Sullivan said it's the second shooting incident, referring to another one that happened 10 years ago.

"It was a family reunion, and the one guy brought his girlfriend, instead of his wife, to the family reunion, and they shot each other and then they went to the Chick-fil-A and shot each other again," Sullivan said. "That was out of my control. Both situations. Who brings their girlfriend to a family reunion?"

Sullivan said due to the new restrictions, she's had to cancel up to six events, including a Juneteenth pool party planned for Friday night.

"I'm sorry that it happened, and the one gentleman that was really frightened, and his kids, I feel for him, but I didn't hear it, I didn't see it," Sullivan said about the incident Saturday. "I think the neighborhood had had problems with the parking and with the noise for a long time, but I hate to say it, but we were here first. Didn't you look in your backyard when you bought your house? We didn't pop up overnight. We've been here since '65."

Penn Hills Township said its obligation is to protect the public safety of residents. A hearing with the Penn Hills Planning Commission is scheduled for July 23 to review the temporary permit.

The township manager said residents who live near the Olympic Swim and Health Club are allowed to attend the hearing to voice any concerns they may have.