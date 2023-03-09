Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn Hills High School student injured with scissors during argument

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A student was injured with a pair of scissors during a fight at Penn Hills High School on Thursday, the superintendent said. 

In a statement, Superintendent Nancy Hines said the two students were fighting and one of them injured the other in the "hand/wrist" area with a pair of scissors. 

The student who was injured was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. 

The student accused of causing the injury "is being addressed in accordance with District policy and police protocol," Hines said. 

The district said it's working with Penn Hills police to investigate.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.