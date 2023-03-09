Penn Hills High School student injured with scissors during argument

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A student was injured with a pair of scissors during a fight at Penn Hills High School on Thursday, the superintendent said.

In a statement, Superintendent Nancy Hines said the two students were fighting and one of them injured the other in the "hand/wrist" area with a pair of scissors.

The student who was injured was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The student accused of causing the injury "is being addressed in accordance with District policy and police protocol," Hines said.

The district said it's working with Penn Hills police to investigate.