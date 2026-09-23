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1 person dead after late-night house fire in Penn Hills

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay,
Jessica Riley
Jessica Riley
Jessica is proud to be a part of the KDKA team joining in January 2025.
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Jessica Riley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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One person was killed in a late-night house fire in Penn Hills.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday along Wilson Drive. 

Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bill Jeffcoat said that the house was fully involved when crews arrived and is now a total loss.

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One person was killed when a house along Wilson Drive in Penn Hills caught fire. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Jeffcoat said that crews didn't know someone was inside the home until a neighbor reported it, adding that firefighters found the person in the debris of the home while they were putting out hotspots.

The person who was killed hasn't been identified, and the Penn Hills fire marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.

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