1 person dead after late-night house fire in Penn Hills

One person was killed in a late-night house fire in Penn Hills.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday along Wilson Drive.

Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bill Jeffcoat said that the house was fully involved when crews arrived and is now a total loss.

One person was killed when a house along Wilson Drive in Penn Hills caught fire. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Jeffcoat said that crews didn't know someone was inside the home until a neighbor reported it, adding that firefighters found the person in the debris of the home while they were putting out hotspots.

The person who was killed hasn't been identified, and the Penn Hills fire marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.