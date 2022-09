Penn Brewery Oktoberfest is back this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the oldest Oktoberfests in Pittsburgh is back.

Penn Brewery's Oktoberfest is happening on Vinial Street from noon till 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Along with the Oktoberfest beer, there will be other brews, food, music and fun.