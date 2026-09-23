Police arrest suspect after argument turned into stabbing in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood

A suspect is in custody, and a man is in stable but serious condition after a stabbing in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 5000 block of Penn Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Early investigation found that two men got into an argument while on a bus. After they exited the bus, the argument turned into a physical altercation, which led to one of the men stabbing the other once in the stomach.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who was receiving first aid from bystanders. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been listed in stable but serious condition.

Officers then began canvassing the area for the suspect and quickly identified him not far from the scene on Baum Boulevard. The suspect resisted arrest, and an officer deployed a Taser.

Medics evaluated the suspect at the scene and cleared him. From there, he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

He is expected to be taken to the Allegheny County Jail following evaluation at the hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told KDKA-TV that charges are forthcoming.