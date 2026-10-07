Penguins acquire defenseman Spencer Stastney from Edmonton Oilers

The Penguins announced they have acquired a defenseman from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team confirmed it has acquired 26-year-old defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Filip Hallander.

Stastney comes to the Penguins in the final year of his contract, worth $1.525 million.

Last season, Stastney spent the season between the Oilers and the Nashville Predators, playing a career-high 66 games, and also recorded career highs in goal with two, assists with eight, and points with 10.

He was also featured on Nashville's fifth-ranked penalty-killing unit, where he logged an average of 1:27.

In total, Stastney has scored four goals, recorded 15 assists, and tallied 19 points in 117 NHL games.

Stastney was drafted by the Predators 131st overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Stastney has yet to appear in a game this season for the Oilers.

Hallander, also drafted in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft - 58th overall by the Penguins - has appeared in two games this season with the Penguins, scored one goal, recorded two assists, and tallied three points.

The Penguins are set to take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.