Penguins sign forward Tommy Novak to a three-year contract extension

The Penguins announced on Friday morning that they have signed forward Tommy Novak to a three-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old forward had just one year remaining on his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent following this upcoming season.

Novak's new deal will begin in the 2027-28 season and is worth $4.65 million per season.

Novak helped the Penguins return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Of all the players who suited up for the Penguins in the 2025-26 season, Novak was the only one who appeared in all 82 regular-season games.

During that time, he frequently found himself on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Igor Chinakhov. He recorded 16 goals, 26 assists, and 41 points in those 82 games.

That was seventh-best on the team during the regular season.

Meanwhile, in the Penguins' six-game, first-round loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Novak added two assists.

When did the Penguins get Tommy Novak?

The Penguins acquired Novak via trade late in the 2025 season.

In the trade, the Penguins sent Michael Bunting and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Nashville Predators for Novak. They also acquired Luke Schenn, who never appeared in a game for the Penguins as he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets.

Novak, originally drafted by Nashville in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft, has played 285 NHL games, scoring 65 goals, 94 assists, and 159 points.

This past spring, he played for Team USA at the 2026 World Championships, where he led the team in assists with seven and totaled eight points in eight games.