Penguins sign 2 Make-A-Wish kids to one-day contracts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins signed two Make-A-Wish kids on Wednesday to special, one-day contracts with the team.

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas agreed to terms with the two youngsters on Wednesday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

A special press conference was held at 11:30 a.m. to introduce the two newest members of the team.

The two boys, Connor and Henry, are young fans from the Make-A-Wish chapters in Toronto & Central Ontario and Southwestern Ontario. They were treated to breakfast in the locker room with Penguins players and watched practice with their families.

Anthony Beauvillier offered to help 9-year-old Henry - who is one of two young fans “signed” to a special contract through Make-A-Wish - get dressed to take the ice. He tied his skates before taping his socks 😊 pic.twitter.com/my2flCxsgG — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 15, 2025

They then joined a few players on the ice following practice.

The two Wish families also attended Tuesday night's Penguins' game against the Seattle Kraken.