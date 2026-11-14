Giroux, Stutzle score as Senators top Penguins, 4-1

Claude Giroux scored a goal and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Saturday.

Giroux, the longtime Philadelphia Flyer, has 79 points in 74 career games against Pittsburgh. He's two points away from tying Sergei Fedorov (1,179) for 58th place in NHL history.

Tim Stutzle scored his 11th goal of the season, and Michael Amadio and Thomas Chabot also had goals for the Senators, who have won five of their last seven games.

Linus Ullmark made 16 saves for his 200th NHL win.

Ullmark joined Martin Gerber as the only goalies in franchise history to start a season with nine wins in their first 10 appearances. Ullmark, who is 9-0-1 in 10 career games vs. Pittsburgh, has allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his last 13 regular season starts.

Tommy Novak scored the lone goal for the Penguins, who have lost six of their last eight games.

Sergei Murashov stopped 30 shots.

Pittsburgh celebrated its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which included goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defenseman Larry Murphy, former general manager Jim Rutherford and Jack McGregor, the founder of the team.

The Penguins struggled with defensive breakdowns after Novak gave them a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period.

Amadio tied it at 8:41 of the second period. He intercepted a Connor Dewar pass in the Penguins' zone and beat Murashov to the blocker side.

Giroux put the Senators ahead 2-1 when he flipped a shot over Murashov's pad on a breakaway at 16:12 of the second period.

Stutzle scored his goal at 14:18 of the third, and Chabot added an empty-net goal to close the scoring in the final minute as Ottawa outshot Pittsburgh 17-5 in the third period.

Up next

Senators: At Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Penguins: Host St. Louis on Thursday.