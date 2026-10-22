Penguins blank Panthers 4-0 to spoil Florida goalie Cooper Black's record-setting NHL debut

Pittsburgh's Arturs Silovs stopped 25 shots to spoil the history-making debut of Florida counterpart Cooper Black as the Penguins beat the Panthers 4-0 on Thursday.

Black, who at 6-foot-9, became the tallest goalie ever to appear in an NHL regular season game, made 18 saves but it wasn't enough to stop the Panthers from dropping their second game in as many nights.

Nick Robertson scored twice for Pittsburgh. Hendrix Lapierre and Evgeni Malkin both finished with a goal and an assist as the Penguins shook off a miserable Western Conference road trip in which they were badly outplayed in losses to Chicago, Colorado, Vegas and Utah.

The trip ended with 19-year-old forward Ben Kindel collapsing on Tuesday during the flight back to Pittsburgh. Kindel spent the night in a Salt Lake City hospital for observation and returned to the Penguins' facility on Thursday. The team placed him on injured reserve but is hopeful may be able to return to practice as early as next week.

Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse shuffled his lines in hopes of a spark, and the Penguins responded by solving the towering Black, a 25-year-old from Michigan, three times.

Black, called up from Florida's AHL affiliate in Charlotte recently after Jacob Markstrom sustained a shoulder injury, was sharp early as the Panthers struggled to find their legs a night after an emotionally charged loss in Ottawa.

Lapierre doubled Pittsburgh's lead at the game's halfway point after taking a pretty feed on the rush from Ville Koivunen and Malkin's third goal in four games was more than enough for Silovs, who was only sporadically challenged while picking up his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Panthers: Continue their four-game road trip on Sunday in Chicago.

Penguins: Host Nashville on Saturday.