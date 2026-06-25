Penguins' new owners talk keeping team in Pittsburgh, possible ECHL change and more

The Penguins' new ownership group, the Hoffmann Family of Companies, introduced itself to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

During a press conference at PPG Paints Arena, the new owners talked about expectations, the future and more. The new owners said they have no plans on moving the team. The family said they bought a house in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood and plan to be here for some time.

"The Penguins are going to be in Pittsburgh and always going to be in Pittsburgh as long as the Hoffmanns are part of it. The Hoffmanns plan to be part of this for generations to come," new Penguins governor Geoff Hoffmann said.

The family is not new to hockey. They own the ECHL's Florida Everblades, a five-time Kelly Cup champion. David Hoffmann said they want the team to be the Penguins' affiliate, which would end the nearly 30-year partnership the Wheeling Nailers have with the Penguins.

"They would run me out of Naples if they're not. We already have people wearing Penguins jerseys at our games. I think there is a high expectation that is going to happen, and we want to do that," said David Hoffmann, the company's founder and chairman.

Ownership said they want to give general manager Kyle Dubas the resources he needs to win. They added that they do not want to micromanage the organization, saying winning is a necessity in Pittsburgh.

"We're committed to winning," David Hoffmann said. "Whatever it takes. We give the resources. We give the autonomy. We put the right people in place to win."

As for the Penguins and the Lower Hill District, the Hoffmanns are aware that work needs to be done. When the Fenway Sports Group left, city, county, and Hill District leaders criticized the group's lack of fulfilling commitments when developmental rights lapsed.

"I know there are many stakeholders that need to be heard and taken care of. We plan to have those discussions when the time is right. But the only way it will work is for everybody to feel great about it," Geoff Hoffmann said.

They've also spoken with Mario Lemieux and would embrace him after the previous ownership did not have a good relationship with the Pens legend and former owner.

"I'm really hopeful that he will be a part of this in whatever way, shape or form that makes sense for him. We would love for him to be a part of it. We know what he means to hockey. We know what he means to the Penguins. We know what he means to the city," Geoff Hoffmann said.

As for watching the Pens, SportsNet Pittsburgh will remain their home next season. After that, they may be looking for a new partner to televise games.