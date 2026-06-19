Penguins name former Stanley Cup champion Ron Francis as special advisor

A former two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins is joining the team's front office.

According to the Penguins, Ron Francis has been named as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations, by the President of Hockey Operations, Kyle Dubas.

"Ron has a deep affinity for the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins. He cherishes his time spent here as a player, where he had tremendous success and is an outstanding ambassador for the Penguins and the city of Pittsburgh," said Dubas. "Ron's playing experience, management experience, and familiarity with the Penguins and Pittsburgh will be a great benefit to our organization and all members of our management team. We look forward to having a person of Ron's experience and character in our front office as we continue to work to build the Penguins back into a perennial Stanley Cup contender."

As a member of the Penguins' front office, Francis will provide his insights during key events, which include the NHL draft, training camp, the trade deadline, and free agency. He will also support the Penguins' minor-league system and player development staff.

The 63-year-old Francis most recently spent time with the Seattle Kraken, where he was their general manager from 2019 to 2025 and then president of hockey operations in the 2025-26 season.

As a player, Francis spent 23 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Hartford Whalers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He was a Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1991 and 1992 seasons.

Francis was also inducted into the Penguins Hall of Fame this past year.