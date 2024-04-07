Penguins fans can pick up their Jaromir Jagr bobblheads at a drive-through distribution on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Penguins continue their push to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were treated to a great game against Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon, but it was finally time for them to pick up the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads!

Fans with the vouchers given out after the bobbleheads were stolen three weeks ago were able to pick them up at the game on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES:

For fans who were not at Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Lightning, the Penguins will host a drive-through today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Jim Shorkey Auto Group Garage at 1300 Centre Avenue.

Fans are asked to stay in their vehicles and their vouchers will be scanned and the bobbleheads will be provided inside the garage.

On March 14, as the finale to a celebration of the Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr, the team was scheduled to hand out bobbleheads, but cargo thieves intercepted the truck carrying the memorabilia

"At first, we heard that there was some engine trouble, and then it sounded like a group of extortionists had stolen the bobbleheads, maybe along with some other merchandise, and they were negotiating with the trucking company to release them," Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin told KDKA.

With the saga of the stolen merchandise behind us, the bobbleheads will finally be where they belong: in the hands of the fans.