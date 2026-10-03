Novak scores 2 goals, including OT winner, to help the Penguins beat the Canadiens 6-5

Tommy Novak scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Novak converted a 2-on-1 from Evgeni Malkin at 1:33 of overtime, as Pittsburgh recovered after allowing a four-goal lead in the second period to slip away.

Malkin scored a power-play goal and had two assists. He recorded his 1,411th point, passing Dale Hawerchuk for 22nd place in NHL history.

Ben Kindel was activated from injured reserve and scored a power-play goal, while Sam Girard and Declan Carlile also scored for Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby had an assist, the 1,109th of his career, which tied Hall of Fame forward Joe Thornton for seventh-most in NHL history.

Arturs Silovs stopped 20 shots.

Franchise icon, former owner and hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux took part in a ceremonial puck drop to celebrate the Penguins' 60th season.

Cole Caufield scored twice, while Nick Suzuki, Chris Kreider and Ivan Demidov also scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 5-1 in the second period. Kreider scored with 1:08 to play and Demidov tied the game with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Montreal, which reached the Eastern Conference Final last season, sought to win its first two games of a season for the first time since 2015-16.

Jakub Dobes made 24 saves.

The Penguins outshot Montreal 23-5 during a 25-minute stretch and opened a 5-1 lead thanks to a four-goal second period.

Malkin scored his second power-play goal of the season, while Carlile, Girard, Novak and Kindel added second-period goals.

Suzuki started the Canadiens comeback at 18:46 of the second period before Caufield, Kreider and Demidov forced overtime with goals in the third.

Up next

Canadiens: Begin a four-game homestand Tuesday against Carolina.

Penguins: Host Winnipeg Monday before playing six of their next seven on the road.