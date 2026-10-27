Penguins forward Ben Kindel returns to practice a week after fainting on a team flight

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel returned to practice on Tuesday, a week after the 19-year-old fainted on the team's flight back from Utah.

Kindel called what general manager Kyle Dubas described as a vasovagal episode "an interesting experience."

The team's plane had just left Salt Lake City on Oct. 20 when Kindel lost consciousness. He was tended to on the flight by the club's medical personnel and spent the night in a Salt Lake City hospital for observation before being cleared to return to Pittsburgh the following day.

The club placed Kindel on injured reserve, but Kindel is optimistic he will be back soon. Pittsburgh is off until Thursday, when it hosts Utah.

"Obviously a couple weird days," Kindel said. "Feels normal now just being back with the guys. Excited now for the rest of the year."

Penguins coach Dan Muse said the team will take it one day at a time before determining Kindel's status, but added he thought Kindel looked good while playing alongside Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakov on the second line.

Kindel underwent additional testing upon his return to Pittsburgh but was cleared to start doing some conditioning over the weekend, stressing he is eager to move on and get back to work.

"For me it's in the past now," said Kindel, who has two goals and two assists in four games. "It's out of my head. Can't control what happened. Just got to move forward. That's where my head's at."

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said it was "awesome" to have Kindel at practice, calling it a "great sign."

"I'm pretty sure that things are progressing well if he's back out with us," Crosby said.

Pittsburgh has won two straight since returning from a winless four-game road trip.