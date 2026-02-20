Pedestrian hit, killed on I-80 in Mercer County

A man was hit and killed while walking on I-80 in Mercer County after his vehicle became disabled on Thursday night, authorities said.

In a press release on Friday, the Mercer County Coroner's Office said it's investigating the death of 58-year-old Gregory Booty from Vienna, Ohio, along with Pennsylvania State Police.

The coroner's office said Booty was driving east on I-80 in East Lackawannock Township around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when his vehicle became disabled. He got out and started walking toward the median. As he entered the passing lane, he was struck by an oncoming pickup truck, the coroner said.

Pennsylvania State Police said the pickup, driven by a 26-year-old, sustained disabling damage after the crash. Police didn't release any other details.

Booty was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m. by the chief deputy coroner. The coroner's office said his death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.

The Mercer East End Volunteer Fire Department and PennDOT also helped at the scene, the coroner's office said.