Paul Skenes strikes out 8 batters in fourth minor league appearance

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (KDKA) -- The Pirates' top prospect continues to shine in the minor leagues.

Paul Skenes struck out eight batters in just over three innings of work on Thursday during his fourth start for the Indianapolis Indians, the AAA minor league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Paul Skenes delivered another 8 Ks in 3.1 IP tonight! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/etj3DLs2ed — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2024

Of the 65 pitches Skenes threw on Thursday, 34 of them were at 100 mph or faster.

Skenes has made four starts for the Indians so far this year, pitching a total of 12.2 innings.

In those four outings, Skenes has allowed just five hits, zero runs, and struck out 27 batters.

Skenes is rated as the third best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of LSU.

The Pirates gave Skenes an MLB record $9.2 million signing bonus on the heels of his time at LSU where he posted a record of 13-2 with five shutouts, two complete games, a 1.69 ERA, and an SEC record 209 strikeouts.