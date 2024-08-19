Parking plans in place for same-day Backyard Brawl and Pirates game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Officials say they have a plan in place for when the Pirates and Panthers both play on the North Shore within a few hours of one another next month, creating a big conflict for parking.

On Sept. 14, the Pirates will face off against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park at 1:05 p.m., and Pitt will host West Virginia for the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Team officials and ALCO Parking released details on Monday, telling fans to anticipate forced parking in all North Shore lots. It'll be reserved parking only, and fans must purchase their spaces before they get to the North Shore.

The lots will open at 10 a.m. for both baseball and football fans. Tailgating is allowed, but fans have to leave when their games start.

Acrisure Stadium, the University of Pittsburgh, the Pirates and ALCO Parking worked together to assign lots for each game "in an effort to maximize opportunities for fans of each game to access parking," officials said in a joint release.

The Pirates will communicate with fans about how they can purchase reserved parking, and Pitt will let season ticket holders with season parking permits know what's going on.

Fans who don't have a prepaid parking pass are encouraged to use a community lot and take the T to the North Side. There's parking at PPG Paints Arena, the Convention Center, Downtown and the Strip District. Fans can also park in Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper over.