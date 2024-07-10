Watch CBS News
Pitt not selling single-game tickets for upcoming Backyard Brawl

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt football has announced that single-game tickets will not be sold to the general public for the upcoming Backyard Brawl against West Virginia University at Acrisure Stadium. 

Pitt and West Virginia are set to square off on September 14 for the 107th time during their storied rivalry, and on Tuesday, the team announced that no single-game tickets are being sold to the general public.

In order to purchase tickets to the Backyard Brawl, Pitt says that fans can purchase tickets through one of the following ways:

  • Purchase season tickets, which start as low as $178
  • Purchase a mini-plan package that includes tickets to three home games and start as low as $65
  • Become a Panther Club member, which provides access to a pre-sale

Remembering the 2022 Backyard Brawl

Last time West Virginia came to Acrisure Stadium, it was a memorable night for the Pitt Panthers as Aliquippa native and Pitt cornerback intercepted a pass late in the game and returned it 56 yards to the endzone for a touchdown. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 West Virginia at Pitt
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the college football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 01, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The game-winning touchdown sent the sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 people into a frenzy

Mike Darnay

