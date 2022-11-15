Parent's Perspective: Sittervising

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From getting snacks and drinks to helping with ordinary tasks, having young kids can be very hands-on.

One mom has coined a phrase, however, that has parents taking a timeout.

The term 'Sittervising' is getting a lot of attention.

Sittervising is supervising your kids from a seated position.

The term comes from mom and blogger Susan Allison of 'The Busy Toddler' with her point being that parents change how kids play.

If you're hovering, they'll respond and play differently, and she says that if parents are involved in the playing, you become the problem solver instead of the kids learning the skill.

Allison says this should all be done in safe ways where you're still paying attention or setting up safe-play areas, but this gives parents a break, too.

Her guidance says that parents should still find time to play with their kids, but to make sure they're also getting time to explore and play on their own.

On her website, she also has tips for only children and for those who don't do independent play.

