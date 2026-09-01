Parents, 2 young children killed in crash in Pennsylvania

A family of four, including two young children, was killed in a crash in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said 45-year-old Peter Thatcher, 45-year-old Sandra Thatcher, their 11-year-old son, and their 10-year-old daughter were killed in a one-vehicle crash in Gibson Township on Rock Mountain Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 28. CBS affiliate WYOU identified the two children as Noah and Layla.

First responders found their sedan about 60 feet down an embankment, state police said. All four victims, who were from Tunkhannock, were pronounced dead at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Rock Mountain Bible Camp — a year-round Christian retreat center, summer camp and family campground — said the crash happened on its property.

"Their immediate family, our campground community, and the camp staff are grieving the tragic loss of these precious souls," the post said.

Richard Bradshaw, the organization leader for Ronald McDonald House Scranton, called the crash "devastating" in a post on Facebook. He said Sandra Thatcher was an "extraordinary champion" for Ronald McDonald House Scranton, adding her passion "inspired people to care."

"She fought hard for families, brought people together, challenged her community, and had a remarkable ability to turn compassion into action," Bradshaw wrote.

WYOU reported that Peter Thatcher was a sergeant at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility, and Noah and Layla attended Tunkhannock Area Intermediate Center.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can contact troopers at the Gibson barracks at 570-465-3154. Trooper Stephen Florey is the lead investigator.