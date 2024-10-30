Paraprofessional accused of hitting girl with special needs with door at Sto-Rox elementary school

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A paraprofessional at Sto-Rox Upper Elementary School is accused of hitting a 10-year-old girl with special needs with a door.

London Simmons, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after Allegheny County police said she forcibly opened a door, knocking the girl to the ground and breaking her glasses.

County police said the investigation began after a ChildLine tip about a paraprofessional working as a contractor from an outside agency at Sto-Rox Upper Elementary School hitting a student with special needs on Oct. 24.

Investigators said video showed the student standing in the hallway near a door to a room. The video shows Simmons opening the door into the student "with such force that she was knocked to the ground and her glasses were broken on impact," police said.

Police said witnesses told investigators that Simmons didn't help the student and was seen walking away from the area. The student was evaluated for a minor eye injury, police said.

Simmons was charged after police consulted with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Both charges are misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17, according to court paperwork.