When do the Paralympics start and end? See the schedule for the 2024 Paris Games

Paralympic Games kick off in Paris this week Paralympic Games kick off in Paris this week 02:23

With the Paris Olympics wrapped up, the 2024 Paralympic Games have kicked off, with a schedule full of sporting events. Here's everything you need to know about when the Summer Paralympics will start and end.

The Paralympic Games began in Paris on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 8. The opening ceremony was on Aug. 28. Around 4,400 athletes will compete across 20 venues during the Paralympics. They'll participate in 23 disciplines. At the Olympics, around 10,500 athletes competed in 48 sports disciplines. The closing ceremony for the Paralympics will take place on Sept. 8.

An overview of the Paralympics schedule for 2024

Unlike during the Olympics, where competition began before the opening ceremony, the first day of the Paralympics featured only the opening ceremony. Some events, like para swimming, para table tennis, para sitting volleyball and para wheelchair basketball, will take place over the course of almost the entire Paralympics. Others, like para judo and para rowing, will happen over just a few days. The final day will feature both competition and the closing ceremony. While a full schedule is available online, the Paralympics notes that it is subject to change.

Aug. 28

Aug 29

Aug 30

Aug. 31

Sept. 1

Sept. 2

Sept. 3

Sept. 4

Sept. 5

Sept. 6

Sept. 7

Sept. 8

When is the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics?

The opening ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics took place on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., local time. Viewers in the EDT and PDT areas tuned in at 2 p.m., and 11 a.m., respectively. The event was held in Paris' Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées.

Thomas Jolly, who was artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies at the Olympics, also directed the ceremonies for the Paralympics.

"From the Champs-Elysées to Place de la Concorde, I look forward to creating this spectacle that will transform the heart of Paris, with performances that have never been seen before," Jolly said in a statement. "A spectacle that will showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody. A spectacle that will unite spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games."

The ceremony included a parade of flag bearers. Nicky Nieves, a sitting volleyball player, and Steve Serio, a wheelchair basketball player, were the flag bearers for the U.S.

The ceremony also included performances by Christine and the Queens and Lucky Love.

When is the closing ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics?

The closing ceremony for the Paralympics will take place on Sept. 8. It will be held at the Stade de France, where the closing ceremony for the Olympics was held. There will be a medal presentation ceremony, an artistic show and a symbolic handoff to Los Angeles, the city set to host the next Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The event is set to last from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., local time, according to the Stade de France website. Viewers in the U.S. can check out the ceremony starting at 2 p.m. EDT and 11 a.m. PDT.

Will the Paralympics TV schedule be live or delayed?

Fans can stream live coverage of the Paralympics on Peacock. Select events will also be aired on NBC, USA Network and CNBC, according to the International Paralympic Committee. There will be closed captioning for each Paralympic event, regardless of platform, and an audio description on all linear programming.