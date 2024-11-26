Art students spread holiday cheer by painting storefronts in Monaca

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — If you're strolling around Pennsylvania Avenue in Monaca, you can't help but check out the artwork done by the Central Valley middle school and high school art students.

The main street of Monaca held a business decorating contest complete with a traveling trophy. Borough Manager David Kramer says the hope is to excite people to visit and enjoy the area.

"We figured, how do we incorporate the businesses that are maybe empty, vacant buildings?" says Kramer. "Our local post office, how do we incorporate them as well?"

As a Monaca native, Kramer remembers how art students from his high school once painted storefronts.

"I reached out to the middle school and high school principals and partnered with the art teachers," says Kramer. "They brought 20 students down and we spent the day yesterday in town painting storefronts."

Local business owners say the kids painting and cheering up the holidays is a good start.

Schmuck's Boots and Shoes owner Eugene Shmuck says he's been in Monaca for more than 30 years and he believes the community is on the rise.

"Our borough manager Kramer, he's doing a fine job and starting to move things forward in this town," says Shmuck.

If you want to tap into some holiday cheer, be sure to enjoy the storefronts along Pennsylvania Avenue.