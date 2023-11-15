Paid background extras sought for "Mayor of Kingstown" when filming returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Paid background extras are needed for "Mayor of Kingstown," which is coming back to film in Pittsburgh now that the actors strike is over.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, Paramount+ says the show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

Movie Casting PGH says it's looking for paid background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles for the show's third season. Extras will portray town locals, law enforcement officials, prisoners, diner patrons, night club-goers and more.

Filming begins in early January through mid-year 2024 and will take place in the greater Pittsburgh region and surrounding areas. Full day availability is required, and Movie Casting PGH says days are 10-14 hours, though sometimes shorter. No experience is necessary. More information about the job can be found online.

The director of the Pittsburgh Film Office told KDKA-TV feature and television projects that film in Pittsburgh bring in about $150 million a year. Now that the historic actor's strike is over after more than 100 days, "Mayor of Kingstown" is scheduled to resume filming, and production of "American Rust," starring Jeff Daniels, starts in early 2024.

Paramount+ confirmed the third season of "Mayor of Kingstown" in September, which Renner, who plays Mike McLusky, had been teasing on social media.

Renner was injured in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day that left him in critical condition. Just on Tuesday, he posted a video to Instagram of himself hopping and skipping down a driveway before running back up. He said it marks 10 months of recovery.

"First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends…. I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel," he wrote in the caption.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.