Pa. State Senate votes to ban TikTok from state-owned devices

State senate votes to ban TikTok from certain devices

State senate votes to ban TikTok from certain devices

State senate votes to ban TikTok from certain devices

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers here in Pennsylvania are going after TikTok.

The Pennsylvania State Senate voted unanimously to ban the app from all state-owned devices.

The bill requires all state agencies, departments, and commissions to remove the app and set up their networks so it cannot be installed again.

It's supposed to protect against cybersecurity threats.

The bill now goes to the state house.