Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. State Senate votes to ban TikTok from state-owned devices

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State senate votes to ban TikTok from certain devices
State senate votes to ban TikTok from certain devices 00:21

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers here in Pennsylvania are going after TikTok. 

The Pennsylvania State Senate voted unanimously to ban the app from all state-owned devices. 

The bill requires all state agencies, departments, and commissions to remove the app and set up their networks so it cannot be installed again. 

It's supposed to protect against cybersecurity threats. 

The bill now goes to the state house. 

First published on March 9, 2023 / 4:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.