Pa. State Police investigating shooting in Braddock

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are now taking over an investigation in Braddock. 

This comes after a shooting on Pine Way between 5th and 6th streets. 

Late on Tuesday night, there was a large police presence as a result of the shooting and as of Wednesday morning, some police are still on the scene monitoring the area. 

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. 

It's not yet known how many people may have been shot and what their conditions are. 

First published on September 7, 2022 / 5:30 AM

