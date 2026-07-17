Pa. State Police and Pa. Turnpike team up to collect more than $2 million in unpaid tolls

It's been a problem for years: people avoiding paying their toll bills. Throughout time, different attempts have been made to crack down on those numbers, and this year that enforcement was an initiative by the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Pennsylvania State Police.

Through collaboration on their first toll enforcement initiative, police were able to target aggressive drivers and those on a suspended registration resulting from unpaid tolls.

"I pay them, I appreciate the roads being kept up and having an easy way to travel," said driver Judi Farmer.

"I mean if everyone else can pay their bills, you should too," said driver Mary Tursky.

The Pa. Turnpike says they successfully collect between 92-94% of transactions, but that leaves around 8% of people who don't. While it is a small number, it's still a costly amount that's owed.

"We currently have over $200 million in unpaid tolls compared to $1.8 billion in revenue," said PA Turnpike Press Secretary Marissa Orbanek.

While enforcement for the turnpike is year-round, a one-month concentrated initiative this spring by Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Turnpike saw a 23% increase from March to April.

Throughout the month of April, there were over 200 stops related specifically to people driving with suspended registration. There was also a record: in just one day, police conducted 23 stops with a 90% result in people paying or complying with regulations.

"Throughout the whole month of April, we actually collected over $2.3 million," said Orbanek.

One of the cases caught was a driver who owed more than $100,000 in unpaid tolls. While the turnpike says that's a rare case, it happens.

"Balances like that don't happen overnight, and they're the result of somebody who's chronically choosing not to pay despite numerous attempts and invoices. We want customers to reach out to us before they reach enforcement." Said Orbanek.

So, the hope is going forward, people start holding themselves accountable to avoid getting pulled over, referred to the attorney general, or civil action.

"We want it to be the norm, not the exception, and we want people to make sure they're paying their bills on time. But, if they are not, there will be consequences for them," said Orbanek

While the initiative only happened during the month of April, again, enforcement is year-round. But Marissa Orbanek says they may tweak some things going forward and hopefully bring it back.