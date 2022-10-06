Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking Ohio River
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking Ohio River 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. 

It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. 

Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. 

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. 

The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.