Pa. Cyber Charter advisors, counselors authorize strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Advisors and counselors employed by Pa. Cyber Charter have authorized a strike after contract negotiations between them and the school failed.

Advisors and counselors demand safer working conditions and healthcare, which other employees of the two other organized unions at the school already receive.

They say many of them work on-site across the commonwealth and have to deal with issues like raw sewage and toilets that don't work.

They hope to avoid a strike but claim the school has neglected their duty to bargain in good faith.