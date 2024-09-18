Pa. Attorney General files lawsuit against Pittsburgh-area robotics toy company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh-based Digital Dream Labs due to the company's "widespread failures to fulfill orders, issue refunds, or respond to consumer requests."

According to the lawsuit, Digital Dream Labs has failed to fulfill most of the 14,000 orders for its line of in-home companion robots, including the Vector 2.0, Cozmo 2.0, and the Butter Robot. Orders for the robots were placed between November 2020 and January 2024.

"Customers who prepaid for these units were not provided refunds or updates on delays," according to a media release provided by the attorney general's office.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and costs. The lawsuit also aims to prohibit Digital Dream Labs from accepting prepayment for products in Pennsylvania.

Impacted consumers paid between $147 and $655 for each robot, totaling sales that were more than $4 million, the media release added.

"Consumers paid significant costs for these products, never received them, and were left out in the cold when they asked for updates or refunds," Attorney General Henry said. "This suit seeks to make Pennsylvania consumers whole while holding the company accountable for neglecting buyers."