Overturned truck spills hazardous materials on the 62nd Street Bridge

An overturned truck spilled hazardous materials onto the 62nd Street Bridge late Monday night and crews spent several hours working to contain the spill.

The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company said it was assistant on a "large scale hazmat incident" along with crews from Allegheny County Emergency Services and the city of Pittsburgh's Bureau of Fire.

A truck turned onto its side on the Sharpsburg side of the Senator Robert D. Fleming Bridge, also known as the 62nd Street Bridge, late Monday night and the fire company said crews were working to contain the leak.

An aerial view from the KDKA Drone Team around 3 a.m. Tuesday showed the large response from crews working at the scene of the crash.

An overturned truck spilled hazardous materials on the 62nd Street Bridge that connects several Pittsburgh neighborhoods with Sharpsburg and Etna near Route 28. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear at this time exactly what type of material was spilled, but the fire company said crews were working to keep the material from entering drainage systems.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the fire company provided an update and said that all "hazardous materials have been mitigated," but that the bridge is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes for the morning commute.