Pittsburgh doctor who survived ovarian cancer twice spreads awareness about disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh doctor who is a two-time ovarian cancer survivor is sharing her story of perseverance and how it turned into a mission to empower others.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and this weekend Pittsburgh's skyline will light up teal and the community will walk together for the important cause.

Family medicine physician Dr. Stephanie Archer of Superior Family Medicine of UPMC went from giving advice to her patients to becoming a patient herself when she was 46 years old.

"I was fatigued. I was having more headaches. Some abdominal pain and some bathroom changes. And truthfully, I thought I was going through menopause, having hot flashes," Dr. Archer said.

Dr. Archer didn't feel well for months. It ended up being something that never crossed her mind: ovarian cancer.

Her diagnosis came when the cancer had already reached stage IIIC, in large part because there's no early detection screening for the disease.

She had a variety of different test and went to a gynecology oncologist at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

"Had surgery just a couple of days later, which confirmed that I had stage IIIC ovarian cancer. So, it had spread to my both my ovaries, my colon, my liver, several places. So, I had a fairly intensive surgery and then did six months of chemotherapy," Dr. Archer said.

A few years later, she continued to feel better.

"I had a follow-up CR scan, which showed an enlarged lymph node, and subsequent tests showed that it had come back," Dr. Archer said.

Dr. Archer got surgery again, did six more months of chemo and beat ovarian cancer a second time.

"Unfortunately, as a physician, I knew the odds. I knew that outcomes aren't always good. And especially the later on that it's discovered, the higher the stage, the less likely you are to survive it. So, I immediately felt grateful," she said.

She's grateful, spreading awareness and advocating for legislation to increase research funds.

She's very active with the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and its Pittsburgh Together in Teal Walk, which steps off in North Park on Sunday morning. Dr. Archer will have lots of people walking with her in the "Archers Army" team.

"We'll celebrate our survivors and celebrate the lives that have been lost for ovarian cancer, and also the caregivers," she said.

For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, the Pittsburgh skyline will glow teal on Saturday and Sunday.

"The major buildings, the City-County Building, the county courthouse, and I was very excited that UPMC is even going to be lit teal for us this weekend," Dr. Archer said.

She hopes this will educate more people about ovarian cancer, as nearly 80 percent of women are diagnosed in advanced stages. Dr. Archer's advice is to recognize your risk factors and pay attention to your body.

"Abdominal change and going to the bathroom, changing appetite, feeling full. Normally you could eat a full meal, and now you can't eat as much. If you're experiencing any of those and they last for longer than two weeks, bring it to the attention of your doctor," she said.

"As women, we know our bodies. And if something doesn't feel right, and you're not getting the right answer, keep searching," Dr. Archer added.

The Pittsburgh Together in Teal Walk starts at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. There will be a ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani Mathison will emcee the event. You can register on-site the day of the walk at the North Park Pool Loop.

The walk helps support patients and caregivers with financial resources and increases funds for research.