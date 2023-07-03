Watch CBS News
Woman rescued from being trapped underneath SUV after driver slams through Beltzhoover apartment building

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was rescued by firefighters and medics after she became trapped under an SUV that crashed through the walls of a Beltzhoover apartment building. 

The crash happened along Montooth Street just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Michigan Street. 

Following the crash, one of the two people inside the vehicle fled. The other was taken into custody. 

KDKA's overnight unit at the scene witnessed medics and firefighters working to free the woman who had become trapped. 

img-4892.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Crews used airbags to prop up the SUV and the woman was freed around 3:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital by medics. Her condition is unknown.

A neighbor tells KDKA that the room the SUV crashed into was the living room and that a man, woman, and cat were rescued from the apartment above. 

Pittsburgh Police's Accident Reconstruction Unit arrived at the scene to investigate just after 4 a.m. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

