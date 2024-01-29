Watch CBS News
One person rescued from rising waters in Mon Wharf

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As flood waters continued to rise in the Mon Wharf along the Monongahela River, one person was rescued by first responders on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say that calls came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of multiple people trapped by the rising flood waters.

When first responders arrived, they found a homeless encampment, but only saw one person. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety

That man was rescued using a ladder. He was not injured and needed no medical care. He was directed to a nearby shelter.

Public Safety officials say that divers searched the whole area for other people and that search came up empty.

Divers also checked the area around Point State Park and the Allegheny River and located two other people who were directed to an area shelter.

