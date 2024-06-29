One woman dead in house fire in Westmoreland County

By: Chilekasi Adele



LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - A woman is dead this morning following a house fire in Lower Burrell.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, a 42-year-old woman died in the fire on Friday night.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Donnell Road and while there isn't much visible damage on the outside of the home, smoke can be smelled coming from the home each time a breeze comes through.

It's believed that one woman had died after sustaining burns in this fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, including a medical helicopter to take one person to the hospital, however, that landing was called off.

We're still working to learn the extent of the damage and if anyone else was injured or inside the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.