One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are currently closed between Gibsonia and Cranberry Township.

State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred overnight between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.

State Police say that there is no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.

ROAD CLOSURE/DETOUR - #PaTurnpike - I-76 West at Butler Valley Exit #39. Take State Route 8 North to State Route 228 West to I-79 South. Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Cranberry Interchange (28). Follow signs to Ohio and West. @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKA @KDKARadio @PA_Turnpike pic.twitter.com/wr3LTSGOmh — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 4, 2022

Traffic is being detoured via Route 8 and Route 228.