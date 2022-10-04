Watch CBS News
One person killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

By Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are currently closed between Gibsonia and Cranberry Township. 

State Police tell KDKA that a crash occurred overnight between the Butler Valley exit and the Cranberry exit. 

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has died.

State Police say that there is no timeframe on when the roadway will reopen.

Traffic is being detoured via Route 8 and Route 228. 

