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One person in custody following SWAT situation in Washington County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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An hours-long standoff in Washington County on Saturday ended with a man being taken into custody. 

Police and SWAT officers spent hours on Saturday afternoon at a home in Donora on McCrea Avenue. 

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SWAT on the scene of a situation in Donora, Pa.  KDKA

Dispatch told KDKA-TV that a man broke into the home and barricaded himself inside. 

He was ultimately taken into custody without incident a little before 5 p.m., and no injuries have been reported. 

We have reached out to law enforcement to learn more about the incident, including what charges the suspect could be facing. 

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