One person in custody following SWAT situation in Washington County

An hours-long standoff in Washington County on Saturday ended with a man being taken into custody.

Police and SWAT officers spent hours on Saturday afternoon at a home in Donora on McCrea Avenue.

SWAT on the scene of a situation in Donora, Pa. KDKA

Dispatch told KDKA-TV that a man broke into the home and barricaded himself inside.

He was ultimately taken into custody without incident a little before 5 p.m., and no injuries have been reported.

We have reached out to law enforcement to learn more about the incident, including what charges the suspect could be facing.